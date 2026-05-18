Will he stay at Tottenham after all? Bayern loanee Joao Palhinha could be heading for a sensational transfer

According to the report, Palhinha wants to return to Sporting, where he previously played in the youth setup. If the transfer goes ahead, he will sign a three-year contract and could replace captain Morten Hjulmand in central midfield. The Dane is linked with a move to a top European club this summer.

A Bola reports that Bayern's transfer fee demands remain the biggest obstacle. The Portuguese midfielder is under contract at FCB until 2028, having joined from Fulham in 2024 for €51 million, and while he has no future at S?bener Stra?e, the German champions could still recoup a profit on the two years left on his deal.

A Bola adds that Sporting are weighing both a permanent transfer and a loan move with an option to buy, while city rivals Benfica are also monitoring the situation.