Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
imago-sport-1083532346.jpgMark Pain
Muhammad Zaki

Explained: Why Declan Rice avoided red card for KICKING Malick Yalcouye in Arsenal’s humbling defeat to Brighton

D. Rice
Arsenal
M. Yalcouye
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Premier League

Arsenal saw their flawless start to the Premier League season come to a crashing halt on Saturday afternoon as Brighton ran riot at the Amex Stadium. While the result was damaging enough for Mikel Arteta’s side, the afternoon could have ended even more sourly had Declan Rice been dismissed for a late moment of madness.

  • Rice avoids late dismissal at the Amex

    Arsenal side suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat on the south coast this Saturday, surrendering their perfect start to the campaign. Strikes from Pascal Gross, Charalampos Kostoulas, and Chema Andres sealed a comfortable victory for the Seagulls, while also allowing Manchester City to leapfrog the Gunners at the Premier League summit.

    In the dying moments of the contest, Arsenal's frustrations boiled over. Rice lashed out at Yalcouye, prompting referee Darren England to issue a yellow card. Brighton players protested fiercely for a sending off, but VAR official Timothy Wood reportedly reviewed the clash and opted against upgrading the on-field punishment.


    • Advertisement
  • imago-sport-1083510610.jpgCrystal Pix

    VAR explains the controversial decision

    Following the match, the Premier League provided insight into the officiating process that kept Rice on the pitch. According to talkSPORT, VAR determined that the midfielder's actions simply did not meet the criteria for a red card offence.

    The review concluded that the incident lacked the necessary severity to be classified as violent conduct. Instead, the officials categorised the late kick out as "petulant at best", allowing the initial booking to stand.

    This verdict frustrated sections of the fanbase online. Many supporters drew direct comparisons to a recent Manchester derby, noting that Phil Foden received his marching orders for a similar challenge on Bruno Fernandes just a week prior.


  • Shearer defends call amid growing trend

    Pundits largely agreed with the officials' verdict, viewing the late kick as a minor indiscretion as opposed to a malicious attack. Speaking on BBC Match of the Day, former Premier League striker Alan Shearer backed England's handling of the situation.

    "This was frustration from Declan Rice. Yalcouye gives him a little nudge there and I do think the referee gets that right. He gives him a yellow card," Shearer explained. "I don’t think it was too aggressive, he didn’t lash out at him, therefore I think the referee got that right, but it sort of summed Arsenal’s day up."

    However, the flashpoint highlights a recurring theme in Rice's recent performances. During Arsenal's hard-fought 2-1 victory over Chelsea, the midfielder sparked a heated face-to-face clash with Morgan Rogers after executing a cynical trip to halt a late counter-attack.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • imago-sport-1083504512.jpgMark Pain

    Arteta prepares for crucial run

    Arsenal must regroup during the international break as they look to reclaim their position at the Premier League summit. Avoiding a lengthy ban for Rice is a massive boost for Arteta, ensuring his key midfielder remains eligible for a crucial upcoming domestic run.

    When club football returns, the Gunners face consecutive league fixtures against Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Everton. Arsenal will desperately need Rice's commanding presence in the centre of the park as they aim to bounce back quickly from their dismal trip to the south coast.

Premier League
Arsenal crest
Arsenal
ARS
Leeds United crest
Leeds United
LEE
Premier League
Sunderland crest
Sunderland
SUN
Brighton & Hove Albion crest
Brighton & Hove Albion
BHA