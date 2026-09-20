Mark Pain
Explained: Why Declan Rice avoided red card for KICKING Malick Yalcouye in Arsenal’s humbling defeat to Brighton
Rice avoids late dismissal at the Amex
Arsenal side suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat on the south coast this Saturday, surrendering their perfect start to the campaign. Strikes from Pascal Gross, Charalampos Kostoulas, and Chema Andres sealed a comfortable victory for the Seagulls, while also allowing Manchester City to leapfrog the Gunners at the Premier League summit.
In the dying moments of the contest, Arsenal's frustrations boiled over. Rice lashed out at Yalcouye, prompting referee Darren England to issue a yellow card. Brighton players protested fiercely for a sending off, but VAR official Timothy Wood reportedly reviewed the clash and opted against upgrading the on-field punishment.
- Crystal Pix
VAR explains the controversial decision
Following the match, the Premier League provided insight into the officiating process that kept Rice on the pitch. According to talkSPORT, VAR determined that the midfielder's actions simply did not meet the criteria for a red card offence.
The review concluded that the incident lacked the necessary severity to be classified as violent conduct. Instead, the officials categorised the late kick out as "petulant at best", allowing the initial booking to stand.
This verdict frustrated sections of the fanbase online. Many supporters drew direct comparisons to a recent Manchester derby, noting that Phil Foden received his marching orders for a similar challenge on Bruno Fernandes just a week prior.
Shearer defends call amid growing trend
Pundits largely agreed with the officials' verdict, viewing the late kick as a minor indiscretion as opposed to a malicious attack. Speaking on BBC Match of the Day, former Premier League striker Alan Shearer backed England's handling of the situation.
"This was frustration from Declan Rice. Yalcouye gives him a little nudge there and I do think the referee gets that right. He gives him a yellow card," Shearer explained. "I don’t think it was too aggressive, he didn’t lash out at him, therefore I think the referee got that right, but it sort of summed Arsenal’s day up."
However, the flashpoint highlights a recurring theme in Rice's recent performances. During Arsenal's hard-fought 2-1 victory over Chelsea, the midfielder sparked a heated face-to-face clash with Morgan Rogers after executing a cynical trip to halt a late counter-attack.
- Mark Pain
Arteta prepares for crucial run
Arsenal must regroup during the international break as they look to reclaim their position at the Premier League summit. Avoiding a lengthy ban for Rice is a massive boost for Arteta, ensuring his key midfielder remains eligible for a crucial upcoming domestic run.
When club football returns, the Gunners face consecutive league fixtures against Leeds United, Nottingham Forest and Everton. Arsenal will desperately need Rice's commanding presence in the centre of the park as they aim to bounce back quickly from their dismal trip to the south coast.
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