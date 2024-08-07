Who is playing at the 2024 US Open? Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, Carlos Alcaraz and more

Here’s the top stars from the ATP and WTA Tours who are heading to Flushing Meadows in search of silverware

The hard court season reaches its zenith this August and September as players descend upon New York for the fourth and final grand slam of the year, the 2024 US Open.

Ahead of the ATP and WTA Finals, this represents the last chance for stars in both men’s and women’s tennis to pick up one of the biggest prizes this season, with plenty expected to be hot in the mix for success.

Both Novak Djokovic and Coco Gauff will be looking to defend the titles they claimed here in 2024, but the presence of challengers such as Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz, among others, will make this a seriously thrilling two weeks of tennis action.

So, who can you expect to see on the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium this time around? Allow GOAL to guide you through just who is expected to play at the 2024 US Open this year.

Who is playing at the 2024 US Open?