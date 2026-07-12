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‘Whatever’ - Jude Bellingham disagrees with England boss Thomas Tuchel after ‘sloppy’ assessment of the Three Lions’ World Cup quarter-final win over Norway
Bellingham dismisses Tuchel criticism
The England hero has brushed off comments from Tuchel after the German coach branded the team’s quarter-final display against Norway as "sloppy." The Real Madrid superstar, who scored both goals in the 2-1 extra-time victory, was told of his manager's assessment by ITV Sport and offered a dismissive reply: "Yeah well, whatever. It's a tough shift, so my thoughts and appreciation go to the players who've put a tough shift out there."
Bellingham later suggested that Tuchel might not fully grasp the physical toll of the match, stating: "Maybe he doesn't know what it's like to play in these types of conditions against Erling Haaland, [Martin] Odegaard, [Antonio] Nusa, [Alexander] Sorloth, you know. That's not an easy team to play against."
- AFP
The manager’s 'sloppy' verdict
Tuchel did not hold back in his post-match analysis, despite the Three Lions reaching the final four. While he acknowledged the spirit of the group, he claimed England were "lucky" and expressed frustration at the technical level on display. "The head of mine is not fully satisfied and not 100 per cent happy with the way we played, and I stand by it," Tuchel told reporters. "I think we can play faster, more clinical. We had too many unforced errors and technical mistakes in our game that cost us a lot of belief."
However, the former Chelsea boss was quick to clarify that there is no rift developing in the camp ahead of the semi-final against Argentina. He insisted that while he has high demands, his affection for the squad remains high. "A lot of things we can do better, which is not a problem, but no disconnect from me to my team, not one per cent," he added. "I am full with my heart and fully in love with my players and my team and the way they perform."
Miami heat and the Norweigan test
The match itself was a gruelling affair that saw several players struggle, including Declan Rice who lacked his usual energy having battled illness in the build-up. Norway took a shock lead when Andreas Schjelderup’s cross-shot deceived Jordan Pickford, leaving England with a mountain to climb in the Florida humidity. It required a moment of magic from Bellingham just before the break to level the scores after an Anthony Gordon assist.
Bellingham argued that winning "dirty" is a necessary trait for a successful tournament side, regardless of how aesthetically pleasing the football is. "We've tried to create a positive environment, and we should continue that into the final four," the 23-year-old said in the mixed zone. "I can't speak highly enough of the lads. You're not going to win every game popping the ball and making a thousand passes. Sometimes, you have to win dirty."
- Getty Images
Bellingham chasing the Golden Boot
With his brace against Norway, Bellingham has taken his tally for the tournament to six goals, moving level with captain Harry Kane. He remains just two goals behind top scorers Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi as the competition enters its final week. The midfielder has become the focal point of the England attack, adding these crucial strikes to his previous double in the round of 16 victory over Mexico.
England now turn their attention to a blockbuster semi-final clash with the reigning champions Argentina on Wednesday. It will be the Three Lions' first appearance in a World Cup semi-final since 2018, and Tuchel will be hoping his side can find the clinical edge he believes was missing in Miami.
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