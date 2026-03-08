'What. A. Game' - Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds smile through Wrexham FA Cup heartache after dramatic loss to Chelsea

Lively, who hugged her husband throughout an entertaining contest at the Racecourse, made a point of returning a smile to Reynolds’ face as they posed for selfies on the pitch after a passionate fan base had headed home. She shared an image alongside the message: “What. A. Game.”

Lively has previously hailed the job that Reynolds and Mac have overseen at Wrexham, with a meteoric rise lifting the club out of the National League and to within touching distance of the Premier League.

She said on the back of promotion out of League One being secured in 2025: “@wrexham_afc thank you to the entire town, everyone who flew in far and wide, and to everyone on the field and off, from groundskeepers to stewards, gift shop to PT, kit managers to self elected chant writers. history was made yesterday not just with you, but because of you.

“I’ll always appreciate the warmth and embrace that you give me and my loved ones, in a way usually reserved for family. Your passion and the ferocity of your joy is the magic. Thank you for an unforgettable day. And for being a key part of our lives every day.

“Congratulations to the entire team, their families and the one and only Phil Parkinson. You show us all that impossible dreams really can come true.

“@robmcelhenney & @vancityreynolds my favorite “crazy ones, misfits, rebels, troublemakers, round pegs in the square holes... ones who see things differently”. Thank you for the community and elation you bring me, your family’s and so many.”

