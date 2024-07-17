Todibo NiceGetty
Ritabrata Banerjee

Why West Ham are unlikely to complete transfer for Man Utd target Jean-Clair Todibo despite agreement with Nice as Juventus lurk - explained

West HamJuventusTransfersManchester UnitedNiceSerie ALigue 1Premier League

West Ham could lose out on Jean-Clair Todibo as they believe the defender will opt to join Juventus.

  • West Ham agreed terms with Nice for Todibo
  • Player likely to join Juventus
  • Was linked with a move to Manchester United
