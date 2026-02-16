The former Three Lions forward has told The Wayne Rooney Show: “I think it's very clever from the FA and from Thomas Tuchel. If he wanted to stay beyond the World Cup, he clearly does, it takes away now all the speculation and obviously there's a few clubs who are looking for a manager in the summer and Thomas Tuchel will be right at the top of the list, I imagine. So it takes all that speculation away on Thomas while England are at the World Cup.

“I remember when [Louis] van Gaal agreed to become Man United manager and he went to the World Cup with Holland and you're having all the speculation, still, you know, with a lot of talk about him, whereas now, and I think it's right, it's right to do it from the FA and Tuchel, they've agreed he’ll stay til 2028 and there's no speculation now, the only focus is on the World Cup. So I think that's definitely the right decision.”

Rooney, who has 120 caps and 53 international goals to his name, added: “I think it also, for Tuchel, if he knew he was just doing the World Cup and then he was going, then I think he'd make decisions with no fear of the impact that's going to have on that player moving forward. Whereas now, for instance, it'd be easier for him to leave Jude Bellingham out or Phil Foden or whoever, whatever player that is, and not have any consequences beyond the World Cup.

“Whereas now, he’s obviously going to be making decisions on, right, well, this isn't just a one time, pick them for the World Cup. I need to keep this player for the next tournament. So I think it's certainly a positive to keep him there for the next two years, but also I think it will affect slightly, not massively, but it will slightly affect his selection of the team.

“I think it's good because you can get caught up with this player shouldn't be in the World Cup. We've got five number 10s who are all world class number 10s if you like. If that's the case, I still think Thomas Tuchel will pick a team. Like for instance, if England are starting the World Cup tomorrow, I think Morgan Rogers will start ahead of Bellingham and Foden if they're all in the squad.

“So I think, it won't affect him that much, I just think in the back of his mind. Right, if I leave, which, Jude Bellingham should never have been left out of that squad anyway, if that's the case, but if there is any doubt, he knows he's got to deal with it, then beyond the World Cup.”