Vitor Roque waiting on €50m Premier League offer with Man Utd & Chelsea monitoring Barcelona flop
From painful Barcelona exit to Palmeiras revival
Roque joined Barcelona from Athletico Paranaense in July 2023 for around €35 million (£30m/$39m), but struggled to find his footing under Xavi. He scored just two goals in 16 appearances across all competitions before being sent on loan to Real Betis in the first half of last season. However, that move also didn’t work out as expected, with the loan being cut short midway through the campaign. Roque returned to South America earlier this year to play for Palmerias, determined to reset his career.
Notably, before his €25m (£21m/$26m) move to the Brazilian club, Roque’s camp had also received a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal, but they turned it down in favour of a return to his home country. The decision now looks wise, as his performances at Palmeiras have reopened the door to top European football. The 20-year-old striker has scored 13 goals and provided three assists for Palmerias this season. The move has turned into a success story both for him and potentially for the Spanish giants. The Catalan club smartly kept a 20% sell-on clause, a decision that could soon pay off as several Premier League clubs are ready to bid for the Brazilian striker.
Roque's agent reveals Premier League offer expected soon
In an interview with Globo Esporte, Roque’s agent, Andre Cury, confirmed that bids are already starting to come in, but none have matched their expectations yet.
"We already had an offer from the Arab world of 35 million euros, which we were not interested in. We are now waiting to receive a proposal of around 50 million euros from the Premier League," he said.
The agent also stressed that Roque is focused on helping Palmeiras win the Brazilian Serie A and the Copa Libertadores before considering his next move.
"The plan was to return here, regain strength and also study the market. If a good offer comes for everyone and they understand that he has to leave, he is willing to listen, but he is very happy at Palmeiras. Now the goal is to try to win the Brazilian Championship and the Copa Libertadores," Cury added.
Man United, Chelsea and Spurs monitoring situation
According to Mundo Deportivo, United are preparing a €50m (£44m/$57m) bid for Roque. Chelsea and Tottenham are also keeping tabs on the 20-year-old forward. If a deal at that price materialises, Barcelona would reportedly receive around €10 million from their retained sell-on percentage. For a club still battling financial issues, that figure could be another small but welcome boost.
What's next for Vitor Roque
For now, Roque’s focus remains on finishing the season strong with Palmeiras. The Brazilian club currently sits atop the Serie A table with 65 points, just one ahead of Flamengo. After this, his future could take another major turn in the coming months. A Premier League move would not only give him a second chance in Europe but could also see Barcelona earn financially from a deal they thought was already closed. With United, Chelsea and Tottenham all exploring attacking options ahead of next summer, Roque’s return to form couldn’t have come at a better time.
The young forward may feel he has something to prove with his next adventure after failing to make an impact at Barcelona despite the hype that surrounded him.
"I feel really sorry for him," Barcelona sporting director Deco said of him recently. "With Vitor, I always think arriving in January didn’t do him any favours. He started well - scored a few goals—but then it became hard to handle the pressure that comes with playing for Barcelona.
"If he had arrived this season, things might have gone better for him. With new fitness coaches and a fresh start, maybe he would’ve had more luck. Now he has to rebuild his confidence back at Palmeiras."
