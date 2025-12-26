AFP
Virgil van Dijk admits Liverpool squad are ‘still coming to terms with’ Diogo Jota’s passing before emotional Wolves fixture
Liverpool bringing a tragic year to an end against Wolves...
Van Dijk has spoken candidly about the emotional state of the Liverpool squad ahead of their final fixture of the calendar year against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Reds return to Anfield knowing the game will close a turbulent and deeply emotional year for the club, both on and off the pitch.
Liverpool’s 2025 has been defined by stark contrasts. The club reached the summit of English football once again by securing the Premier League title in April, a moment that marked a triumphant first season under Arne Slot. Celebrations at Anfield offered supporters and players alike memories that will endure long beyond the season itself.
However, those celebrations were followed just months later by unimaginable tragedy. The sudden passing of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva in July cast a long shadow over the 20-time English champions. As Liverpool prepare to face Wolves, Van Dijk has acknowledged that the squad is still grappling with the emotional aftermath of that loss.
Van Dijk says Jota's death still hurting Liverpool's squad...
Reflecting on the year as a whole, Van Dijk admitted the emotional range experienced by the club has been vast. "Saturday marks our last fixture of 2025 and when I reflect back on the year there have been a wide range of emotions for everybody at the club," he said.
He began by recalling the best moments of Liverpool’s title-winning campaign. "There have been some incredible highs, of course. To become Premier League champions, as we did back in April, was incredible. Lifting that trophy in front of you guys at Anfield is a memory that I will never forget, I can assure you. It was a real team effort and a deserved reward for a season of hard work, on and off the pitch."
Van Dijk then addressed the tragedy that followed. "Soon after that, though, came the most devastating of lows. The loss of Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva in July was something none of us could ever have prepared for, and something all of us are still coming to terms with," he said. "Our thoughts, as ever, remain with Diogo and Andre's family. They will never, ever be forgotten, and we will carry their memory always."
Liverpool's turmoils following Jota's death
Van Dijk's comments underline just how deeply Jota’s passing has affected the Liverpool dressing room. Far more than a prolific forward, Jota was widely regarded as a central figure within the squad, bridging generations and helping integrate new players during a period of transition. His absence left not only a tactical gap but a profound emotional void.
On the pitch, Liverpool’s season has reflected that turmoil. Van Dijk acknowledged that performances have lacked consistency as the squad has tried to adapt to significant changes. "In terms of football, this season has been mixed, to say the least," he explained. "We have seen a lot of changes in terms of the squad, with players leaving and new players arriving, and I think it’s fair to say that we have not yet shown our very best, in terms of consistency."
He also stressed how personally he feels the struggles as skipper. "We have had some good games and some memorable victories, still, but it has also been extremely challenging, with some really tough moments along the way," van Dijk said. "As captain, trust me when I say I feel those tough moments as much as anyone."
His words reflect the responsibility he has carried in guiding a grieving squad through a demanding campaign.
Liverpool looking to end with a bang against Wolves...
Attention now turns firmly to Saturday’s meeting with Wolves, a fixture loaded with emotional significance as well as sporting importance, particularly as Jota played for both Liverpool and Wolves. Van Dijk made clear that, despite everything the squad has endured, the focus is on finishing the year positively.
"Now though, the focus is solely on Saturday's game against Wolverhampton Wanderers, where we will be looking to build on some positive recent results, and end the year on a high in front of our supporters at Anfield," he said.
For Liverpool, the match offers an opportunity to channel remembrance into performance, as they have attempted throughout the season. Anfield is expected to provide a powerful backdrop, with supporters once again uniting behind a team still processing collective grief while striving to remain competitive. Moreover, Jota's sons will accompany the matchday mascots at the contest.
