Vinicius Jr Brazil 2024Getty Images
Soham Mukherjee

'It's my fault' - Vinicius Junior apologises to Brazil fans in emotional statement after sitting out Copa America quarter-final loss to Uruguay through suspension

Vinicius JuniorBrazilCopa America

Vinicius Junior issued an heartfelt apology to Brazil fans after sitting out the team's Copa America quarter-final loss to Uruguay through suspension.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Brazil knocked out of Copa America by Uruguay
  • Vinicius was suspended for the match
  • Forward apologised & vowed to inspire Brazil back to the top
Article continues below