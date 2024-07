'We've already lost Neymar!' - Dorival Junior laments 'strange' Vinicius Junior booking with Brazil dealt huge blow as star player is banned from Copa America quarter-finals Vinicius JuniorBrazilCopa AmericaBrazil vs ColombiaColombia

Brazil will be without talisman Vinicius Jr. for their Copa America quarter-final tie with Uruguay, much to head coach Dorival Junior's frustration.