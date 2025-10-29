AFP
Revealed: Vinicius Jr deliberately left Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso's name out of Clasico antics apology with superstar 'hurt' by treatment
High drama in El Clasico
The flashpoint came in the 72nd minute when the assistant referee indicated Vinicius was coming off, to be replaced by Rodrygo. He was seen gesticulating towards the bench and broadcaster DAZN even picked up Vinicius' comments as he stormed off the pitch, as he said: "Always me! I'm leaving the team! I'm leaving! It's better if I leave, I'm leaving." He marched straight down the tunnel, ignoring manager Alonso, but eventually returned to take his place among the substitutes before the game ended. He has now apologised for his actions, but 'deliberately' left out any mention of Alonso and is 'hurt' over his treatment by the coach this season, according to The Athletic.
Vinicius branded 'a disgrace'
Speaking after the match, former Uruguay defender Diego Lugano branded Vinicius' behaviour a "disgrace" and told ESPN show Round Review: "This mess at this level is very difficult to witness. Inevitably, his prestige within Real Madrid, within Spanish football, will drop significantly. Every weekend he has a problem, he fights with opponents, he fights with the team. He has a personality, a guy who likes this fight, this confrontation... I don't know what's going on in his head, but his prestige at Real Madrid will definitely drop."
Former Brazil star Luis Fabiano added: "Totally wrong, a lack of respect for whoever is coming on. You can get angry, you can't like the substitution, but you have to respect your teammate and leave quietly."
And ex-Liverpool and Real Madrid star Steve McManaman was similarly angry, telling ESPN after the match: "It's not about you, it's about the team. It's about the collective. It's about winning. It is about going five points clear. It's about beating Barcelona after they beat you four times last year. It's about winning Xabi Alonso's first Clasico as coach. We shouldn't be talking about someone getting substituted after 75 minutes. It drives me mad."
'Sometimes passion gets the better of me'
After a period of reflection, Vinicius Jr said: "Today I want to apologise to all the Madridistas for my reaction when I was substituted in the Clasico. Just as I have already done in person during today’s training, I also want to apologise again to my team-mates, the club, and the president. Sometimes passion gets the better of me because I always want to win and help my team. My competitive character stems from the love I feel for this club and everything it represents. I promise to keep fighting every second for the good of Real Madrid, as I have done since the first day."
So, is all now forgiven?
Vinicius has the international superstar profile, but Alonso holds all the cards. Los Blancos sit pretty at the top of La Liga, they’ve won all three games in the Champions League and other key stars like Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham are now firing on all cylinders. The Brazil international's performances have been inconsistent so far this season and his standing in the Spanish capital is strained. He has scored five goals and assisted four in 10 La Liga appearances, but has yet to register a goal in the Europe. His reported frustrations are linked to a contract dispute, where talks over a new deal have stalled, and Vinicius is reportedly considering leaving the club next summer if he doesn't feel his status has improved. While his popularity with fans remains high, recent reports indicate tension that is raising doubts about his long-term future in the Spanish capital.
