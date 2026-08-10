Glorified friendly? Viktor Gyokeres fires warning to Manchester City as Arsenal prepare for Community Shield clash in Cardiff

The Arsenal striker is in no mood for pleasantries as the north London club prepares to face Man City in Community Shield clash on Sunday. Despite the traditional season-opener often being labeled a "glorified friendly," the Swedish international insists the competitive fire remains high within Mikel Arteta’s squad.

"Against City? As a friendly? I don’t know what other people think but we want to win that game of course, for sure," Gyokeres stated while dismissing the notion that the match lacks importance. He believes that securing early silverware is vital for the team's momentum, adding: "When you win titles, you get confidence, you get a boost with everything that comes with it. So, yeah, it's only positive things with that. We want to make sure that we're not only on top of that but that we're ready for the new season."



