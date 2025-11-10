Getty/GOAL
VIDEO: Is that Zinedine Zidane in disguise?! Jude Bellingham pulls off two outrageous pieces of skill in Real Madrid draw with Rayo Vallecano
Blank for Los Blancos: Real frustrated by Vallecano
That result has done Xabi Alonso’s side few favours, with two dropped points on the road allowing Clasico rivals Barcelona to close within three in the ongoing battle for La Liga title honours. Real continue to lead the way for now, but the chasing pack are bunching up behind them.
Bellingham did his best against Vallecano to ensure that Los Blancos found an attacking spark. When it comes to posting a blank in the goal-getting department, the finger of blame cannot be pointed squarely in his direction, with the 22-year-old midfielder once again showcasing his creativity.
Watch Bellingham deliver Zidane-esque tricks
Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!
Bellingham leaves Real's rivals chasing shadows
At one point, Bellingham collected possession in the middle of the park. His first touch appeared to have got away from him, but his second calmly scooped the ball over an onrushing opponent, onto his head and away into space. Zidane was once famed for a similar move that saw him glide beyond rivals.
Another eye-catching moment for Bellingham saw him drift wide on the left flank. He stood up a Vallecano star, moved the ball from one foot to the other, and disappeared down the line. The only thing lacking was a final delivery that allowed the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior to find the target.
- Getty
New role: Bellingham playing deeper for Madrid this season
Alonso had suggested when taking the reins at Santiago Bernabeu that he would be looking to drop Bellingham deeper in his plans, with the Englishman no longer required to operate as a No.10. He is, however, very much capable of filling that role when required.
He spoke of his pride at taking the No.5 shirt when heading to the Spanish capital - having seen Zidane previously win La Liga and Champions League titles in it - with the exploits of an all-time great being emulated. Bellingham has registered three goals for Real since returning from summer shoulder surgery and is back in the England squad ahead of their 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Serbia and Albania.
Advertisement