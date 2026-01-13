VIDEO: Wrexham chief Ryan Reynolds hilariously unveils new kits and badge after rebranding of third club in his footballing portfolio

Those troubles are now part of the past, with Reynolds and Co ready to sprinkle their own brand of magic dust over the Colombian capital. They have invested fully - financially and emotionally - in other projects.

Mac has previously told Jimmy Kimmel Live of why he and Reynolds have continued to branch out in football circles: “We just fell in love with the sport. We fell in love with the idea of being able to fall in love with a community, and that community just happens to fall in love with a sport that we love. We just become so invested in the entire experience.”

He added on what happens when things go wrong, with professional sport a notoriously fickle business: “They’ll kill you. They’ll murder you!”

Reynolds was back among supporters when attending Wrexham’s FA Cup third-round clash with Nottingham Forest. He experienced a rollercoaster of emotions at SToK Racecourse, with Phil Parkinson’s side eventually prevailing in a penalty shootout. They will now face Ipswich in round four.