VIDEO: 'F*ck sake' - Wrexham chief rinsed by Red Dragons stars including Paul Mullin & James McClean as he seeks support for London Marathon attempt
Wrexham director Humphrey Ker has been jokingly taunted by Wrexham stars such as Paul Mullin and James McClean ahead of his London Marathon attempt.
- Thousands taking to the streets in English capital
- Reynolds & McElhenney's fellow director taking part
- Wrexham stars making playful jokes at Ker's expense