Rob McElhenney Wrexham baseballGetty
Gill Clark

VIDEO: Rob McElhenney brings baseball to Wrexham! Phil Parkinson roped in for hilarious MLB World Tour advert alongside American TV host Jimmy Kimmel

WrexhamLeague Two

Wrexham co-owner Rob McElhenney has brought his love of baseball to the club in a hilarious new advert featuring Phil Parkinson and Jimmy Kimmel.

  • McElhenney shares his passion for baseball with Wrexham
  • Brings mascots to home game at STōK Cae Ras
  • London Series coming to UK in June

