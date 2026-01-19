VIDEO: Were Real Madrid getting it all wrong?! Endrick delivers stunning Ligue 1 debut as flying winger for loan club Lyon

A switch to Ligue 1 was sanctioned for the 19-year-old forward, with the plan being to find much-needed game time that will aid his ongoing development. An immediate impact has been made at Lyon.

Endrick netted on debut in cup competition, with the youngster admitting to getting his smile back. He was named in the starting line-up once again for a league meeting with Brest at Groupama Stadium.

He slotted into a formation similar to that deployed by Real Madrid, with Lyon favouring a front three. Endrick was, however, given license to float in that system - with there no expectation on him to operate down the middle.