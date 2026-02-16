VIDEO: Cheer up Leo! Lionel Messi's awkward reaction to son Mateo's goal for Inter Miami caught on camera

Messi is happy to let Mateo tread his own path for now, alongside his brothers Thiago and Ciro. They are all involved in the academy ranks at Inter Miami - as their legendary dad continues to star for the first team in South Florida.
Magical Messi enjoyed a memorable 2025 campaign with the Herons, as he helped them to a historic MLS Cup triumph. That success enhanced his standing as the most decorated player of all-time. The evergreen 38-year-old also landed Golden Boot and MVP honours - becoming the first man in North America to claim the latter of those awards in back-to-back seasons.