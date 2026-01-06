+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Alisha Lehmann Switzerland Women 2024Getty Images
Chris Burton

VIDEO: Alisha Lehmann hits cameraman with wayward shot when recreating iconic Ronaldinho crossbar challenge

Alisha Lehmann inadvertently fired a wayward shot into an unsuspecting cameraman while recreating Ronaldinho’s iconic crossbar challenge. The Switzerland international, who now plays her club football in Italy for Como Women, is a clean striker of the ball. Not every effort can be struck perfectly, though, meaning that the odd apology and comforting hug has to be handed out.

  • Lehmann recreates Ronaldinho video

    That was the case for Lehmann when teaming up with Fanvue for a special shoot. She was charged with the task of mimicking the legendary video that World Cup winner Ronaldinho starred in back in his Barcelona heyday.

    The former Brazil international was supposedly caught on camera smashing several efforts off the crossbar at Camp Nou, with the ball never being allowed to touch the ground. He formed part of a promotional campaign for boot suppliers Nike.

    Lehmann has been presented with an opportunity to put her own stamp on that showboating showcase. The 26-year-old has partnered with creator platform Fanvue and seen her skills put to the test.

  • Watch Lehmann fire ball at unsuspecting cameraman

    @fanvue

    @alishalehmann7 hits the camera man on set! 📷 At least he got a hug... 📷 #AlishaLehmann

    ♬ original sound - fanvue - fanvue

  • Lehmann embracing new fan platform

    Her technique is on full display in the final video, as she emulates a Ballon d’Or-winning icon by hitting the bar four times in a row, but a few mishaps were endured along the way. One of those proved painful for a man charged with the task of capturing Lehmann’s exploits on film.

    Lehmann told Fanvue afterwards, as she becomes the latest star to embrace a direct-to-fan monetisation model: “I’m entering my peak years on the pitch, and I want to be the best I can be. Fanvue’s specialist creator tools give me the freedom to focus on football, while still growing the creator side of the business.

    “Doing shoots like this, tapping into football fan passion points like nostalgia - this is the sort of content I’ll be bringing my fans. This creator model is how the next generation of Messi’s, Ronaldo’s and Alisha’s will grow their revenue off the pitch and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

    Delivering a tongue-in-cheek response to Lehmann endangering Fanvue’s camera operators, a spokesperson said: “No cameramen were harmed in the making of this video.”

  • Lehmann-RonaldinhoGetty

    Social media star: Lehmann's follower numbers

    Lehmann boasts 16 million followers on Instagram and 11.9m across TikTok. She is never shy of offering fans a glimpse into her private life and has fully embraced a standing as one of the most recognisable figures in the women’s game.

