Victor Osimhen is one of world football's best No.9s - so how has he ended up committing his best years to Galatasaray?!

The Nigerian planned to join one of Europe's elite upon leaving Napoli, but his loan stay in Istanbul is about to be made permanent

Cristiano Giuntoli was bitterly frustrated by his failure to persuade Erling Haaland to join Napoli from Red Bull Salzburg during the 2020 winter transfer window - but not for long. By the time the summer rolled around, the Partenopei sporting director already had another gifted young striker in his crosshairs, one that Giuntoli firmly believed was "on the same level" as Haaland.

The only problem was that Victor Osimhen had also attracted the attention of Liverpool with his performances in France for Lille. Giuntoli, though, would not be denied on this occasion.

"The signing of Osimhen is Giuntoli's biggest masterpiece," former Napoli advisor Giandomenico Costi told Tuttosport. "[Osimhen] was essentially locked in a hotel for three days. Giuntoli knew Liverpool were interested, and Jurgen Klopp had made his move. However, Cristiano spoke to Osimhen in the hotel for three days until he convinced him to accept Napoli.

"He was full of energy. Giuntoli is a director who would call you 100 times a day. But he knew Victor very well, he had even followed him at Charleroi, and that was key."