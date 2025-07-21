£78 million for Hugo Ekitike! Have Liverpool signed another Darwin Nunez - or the new Thierry Henry?

The Reds are once again investing a fortune in a forward of undoubted potential, but very little experience

Three years ago, Liverpool paid an initial £64 million ($86m) for Darwin Nunez, a young striker with just one prolific season under his belt. The gamble did not pay off. On the contrary, it backfired badly, with the Uruguayan now regarded as one of the most disappointing deals in the club's history.

It's fascinating, then, that Liverpool have now committed even more money to signing another forward with a less impressive CV than that of Nunez back in 2022.

So, why were the Reds willing to stump up an initial £69m ($92.7m) for Hugo Ekitike? And what chance does he have of succeeding where Nunez failed so spectacularly? GOAL explores one of the biggest and most intriguing transfers of the summer so far...