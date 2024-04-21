'The VAR is a Luton fan' - Nottingham Forest release extraordinary statement after seeing three penalty shouts denied in demoralising Premier League defeat to Everton
Nottingham Forest released an extraordinary statement after seeing three penalty shouts snubbed in their 2-0 loss to relegation rivals Everton.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Everton beat Nottingham Forest 2-0
- Reds had three penalty shouts rejected
- Club release extraordinary statement after loss