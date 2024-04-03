Albert Morgan Horan USWNTGetty/GOAL
'Extremely, extremely sad' - USWNT star Alex Morgan & captain Lindsey Horan claim Korbin Albert's anti-LGBTQ social media activity has compromised team's 'integrity'

U.S. women's national team stars Alex Morgan and Lindsey Horan have both condemned teammate Korbin Albert's anti-LGBTQ social media activity.

  • Morgan and Horan speak on Albert situation
  • Team has handled discussions internally
  • U.S. to face Japan in SheBelieves Cup

