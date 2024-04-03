Korbin Albert USWNT 2024Getty
Peter McVitie

'I don’t accept intolerance or exclusion' - USWNT legend Sam Mewis & Gotham star Lynn Williams react to Korbin Albert's apology for alleged anti-LGBTQ+ content on social media after Megan Rapinoe's scathing 'wake up' criticism

USAKorbin AlbertWomen's footballSheBelieves Cup

USWNT heroes Sam Mewis and Lynn Williams have spoken out against homophobia following midfielder Korbin Albert's controversial social media activity.

  • Albert apologised for social media posts
  • Was criticised by USWNT legend Rapinoe
  • Mewis & Williams also weighed in on issue

