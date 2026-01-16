+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Transfer Notebook Jan. 16GOAL
Tom Hindle

USMNT Transfers: Weston McKennie might finally be leaving Juventus, while Josh Sargent’s impasse with Norwich continues as Toronto FC show interest

The USMNT Transfer Notebook tracks American player movements, with latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool

Weston McKennie might finally get his move. There's a vicious cycle every year for the midfielder. We are told he is out of favor at Juventus. he starts to play good football for Juventus. And then Juventus decides to move him - only for him to stay again. Well, the rumors are back. Two Premier League clubs are supposedly in for the Juventus midfielder, and there might be interest from elsewhere, too. 

Elsewhere in the striker pool, Josh Sargent’s future is coming into focus. The Norwich forward, who has struggled to find consistency in the EFL Championship, is edging toward a potential move to MLS - a shift that could make sense for the No. 9 and reopen a pathway to the national team. One striker who will not be moving is Ricardo Pepi, whose arm injury is expected to sideline him for two months. Beyond the striker picture, contract uncertainty - and a possible sale - surrounds MLS standout defender Tristan Blackmon, while highly regarded winger Griffin Yow is reportedly set to return stateside to play under a former coach.

GOAL tracks all of the American player movements in the USMNT Transfer Notebook, a recurring feature covering the latest developments for those in the U.S. national team pool.

  • Norwich City v West Bromwich Albion - Sky Bet ChampionshipGetty Images Sport

    Sargent flirts with Toronto move

    There has been talk for some time that Sargent might want out of Norwich. The striker has proved his credentials in the Championship, and the assumption was that he would get another shot at Europe. Germany might have made sense, with Sargent presumably eager to show that he can bag on the continent after a mixed spell at Werder Bremen. 

    Well, it looks like a different move seems to be taking shape. Toronto have shown serious interest in the fringe USMNT forward, offering somewhere in the region of $18 million for his services. Norwich, who are stuck in a relegation battle, don't want to sell. Toronto are eager to buy. The latest talk suggests that he is not for sale at any price. But at some point, the money might be too good to turn down. Either way, it seems the wheels are turning quickly. A resolution seems imminent. 

  • Weston McKennie Juventus 2025Getty

    Weston McKennie might actually leave Juventus this time

    McKennie has always been linked with a move away from Juventus, even if he's insisted he'd like to stay long-term. But perhaps, as a result of the club putting him in and out of the transfer window, he's shown an openness to moving as well. He did flirt with FC Cincinnati in 2024 and there has been constant chatter here and there. And now, it's all kicked off again. McKennie has been in fine form of late, and it's supposedly enough to get Premier League teams interested. GiveMeSporthas reported that two unnamed Premier League clubs are sniffing around the American, who is out of contract this summer. 

    There is supposedly also interest from elsewhere in Italy, and Atletico Madrid - who have just moved Connor Gallagher to Tottenham. A fee of $13 million would apparently be enough to get the job done. The pieces seem to be falling into place...

  • Tristan Blackmon, Vancouver WhitecapsImagn

    Tristan Blackmon is in limbo

    One of the more compelling stories of the MLS offseason has been the furor surrounding Tristan Blackmon. The USMNT center back has repeatedly been linked with Inter Miami, with some reports suggesting that he had agreed a deal to join the reigning MLS Cup champions. And Twitter exploded. The Herons reportedly made a bid of $3 million for the reigning MLS Defender of the Year, but the Whitecaps declined.

    Since then, though, things have gotten confusing. It has since emerged that Blackmon has been in contract negotiations for some time. It would seem that the American wants a new deal to continue his tenure in Canada (his deal is due to expire in 2027). Blackmon did not show up for preseason training on Wednesday evening, but reported on Thursday morning. The club has insisted that they have no intention of selling him. Negotiations, it would seem, will continue. 

  • PSV Eindhoven v FC Shakhtar Donetsk - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD5Getty Images Sport

    Deflating injury for Pepi

    One not on the move, though, is Ricardo Pepi. The USMNT striker was supposed to be the man to make it big this January transfer window, linked with a number of Premier League sides, including Fulham - a popular destination for Americans. Everything seemed to be coming together nicely until he suffered an admittedly gruesome broken arm last weekend (ironically after scoring a nice goal for PSV).

    The expectation is he will be out for at least two months, and yet another January move seems off. It's a cruel twist of fate for Pepi, who has now missed out on back-to-back transfers. Last January, he was supposed to go, but picked up a knee injury. And no club will spend big on a player who won't be fit for at least two full months. 

    His long-term prospects? Well, those should be fine. But it's a rough one for a player on the precipice of stardom.

  • FBL-BEL-PROLEAGUE-BEERSCHOT-WESTERLOAFP

    Griffin Yow gets a fresh start in New England

    Griffin Yow has been on the periphery of the USMNT for a while. The D.C. United product was a regular for U.S. Youth National sides, where he impressed at a number of age groups. It seemed, after a strong start in Washington, that he would be a D.C. regular. But in 2022, the club moved him to Belgian side Westerlo. 

    And now, it seems, he's on the way back. Yow had his moment at Westerlo, but New England Revolution are reportedly eager to bring in the American, 23, and are shelling out $400,000 to bring in the talented young winger. The Revs had a poor 2025 season under Caleb Porter, but seem primed to retool under new manager Marko Mitrovic - who coached Yow during his U.S. youth career.

