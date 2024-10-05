FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-RENNES-MONACOAFP
Jacob Schneider

USMNT star Folarin Balogun scores in Monaco win over Rennes, but leaves contest with late injury

USAF. BalogunMonacoLigue 1Rennes vs MonacoRennes

The U.S. international bagged a lovely goal, but departed the match in the second half with an upper-body injury after a brief collision

  • Monaco defeat Rennes 2-1
  • Folarin Balogun scores in third-straight Ligue 1 match
  • U.S. striker leaves contest with upper-body injury
