USMNT Explained: Christian Pulisic, Mauricio Pochettino and why the 2026 World Cup Matters

The World Cup arrives in North America this summer, and even if you don’t follow soccer closely, you know how significant that moment is. The 1994 tournament sparked a tidal wave of interest in the sport, paving the way for Major League Soccer and everything that followed. Now, as the 2026 World Cup approaches on home soil, the question is simple but enormous: what does this tournament mean for the future of the American game?

The full answer will take years to reveal. In the short term, however, the spotlight shines squarely on the U.S. men’s national team, which has a rare opportunity to capture the attention - and imagination - of American fans on a scale the program has never seen before.

The profile of the USMNT has risen plenty in recent years. Once obscure and niche, the team has grown into a bigger part of the American sports ecosystem. That's especially true in a World Cup year, when fans and non-fans from all over the country will tune in in equal measure to see how American soccer stacks up against the rest of the world.

So how's the team looking? What do you need to know about this team's past, present, and future? What does this all really mean? Whether you're a diehard fan or a newcomer to soccer, GOAL has you covered with a look at where the USMNT is heading into the biggest World Cup in history.