Unai Emery targets Champions League glory as Aston Villa boss outlines ambitious European dream despite summer squad overhaul

Emery insisted that a major summer squad overhaul, marked by the departure of established stars and the arrival of young talent, has done nothing to dilute his grand ambition of guiding the Birmingham club to European supremacy.

Speaking to TNT Sports, the Spanish tactician stated: "My dream is... of course I have a huge dream... to win the Champions League as a coach, as a manager. But together here with Aston Villa, I dreamed when I arrived here to be in Europe, consistency, to be in Europe and, of course, the Champions League is the best competition in the world in football, then to compete for trophies and still be in the same dream I have here."