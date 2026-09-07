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Champions League
team-logoClub Brugge
Jan Breydel Stadion
team-logoAston Villa
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Club Brugge vs Aston Villa Champions League preview

TV Guide & Streaming
Champions League
Club Brugge
Aston Villa
U. Emery

Comprehensive match preview of Club Brugge vs Europa League winners Aston Villa in the Champions League group phase. We talk tactics, team news, transfers, form and more.

crest
Champions League - Game Week 1
Jan Breydel Stadion

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa l kicks off on 8 Sept 2026 at 12:45 EST and 17:45 GMT.

Match preview

The Champions League league phase gets underway with Club Brugge hosting last season's Europa League winners Aston Villa.

Improving Brugge will test a troubled Villa

Club Brugge are making a new Belgian record 13th appearance in the group/league phase of the UCL after storming to the domestic title last term. They've won four of five league matches this term, and have reached the knockouts of the UCL in each of their last three participations, so confidence will be high.

Winning the Europa League in May was a huge moment for Villa and manager Unai Emery, but their latest domestic campaign has started turbulently. They've lost key players Youri Tielemans, Morgan Rogers and Ezri Konsa to Premier League rivals and failed to score in their first three EPL matches this term. Under Emery, Villa have been excellent in UEFA competitions though, losing just three of their last 21 group/league phase games (W16, D2) while winning eight of their 12 matches in the UCL under the Spaniard.

Hull City v Aston Villa FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Key stats & injury news

  • Club Brugge’s last 15 UCL games featured over 2.5 goals.
  • Since the start of the 2024-25 UCL, only Barcelona (44) have conceded more goals than Club Brugge (43).
  • Villa have kept nine clean sheets in their last 16 European matches.
  • New Villa signing Johan Manzambi and long-term absentee Amadou Onana remain on the sidelines, but Joao Gomes can play in the Champions League amid a three-match domestic suspension.
  • Villa striker Nicolas Jackson was involved in five goals in ten UCL appearances for Bayern last term (G3, A2).
Hull City v Aston Villa FC - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Likely XIs

Brugge (4231): Sommer; Sabbe, Mechele, Lee, Seys; Potts, Vanaken; Forbs, Vetlesen, Diakhon; Tresoldi.

Villa (4231): Suzuki; Cash, Lindelof, Torres, Maatsen; Kamara, Gomes; McGinn, Buendía, Hemmings; Jackson.

Team news & squads

Club Brugge vs Aston Villa Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Club Brugge crest
Club Brugge
CLB
Formation
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
4-2-3-1
1Y. Sommer3H. Lee64K. Sabbe44B. Mechele65J. Seys17R. Vermant10H. Vetlesen67M. Diakhon8F. Potts20H. Vanaken7N. Tresoldi1Z. Suzuki2M. Cash3V. Nilsson Lindeloef22I. Maatsen5T. Mings7J. McGinn6R. Barkley8B. Kamara53G. Hemmings10E. Buendia11N. Jackson
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL
4-2-3-1
Club Brugge

Starting XI

Aston Villa

Manager

  • I. Leko
  • U. Emery

Club Brugge are managed by Ivan Leko, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable lineup has been confirmed ahead of the match, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery has also not confirmed a projected XI, with no injuries or suspensions listed in the latest available data. Team news for both sides will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

CLB

CLB - Form

KOR
W3-0
OHL
W0-3
CER
W1-0
GNT
L2-1
LOM
W0-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/2
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5
AVL

AVL - Form

PSG
L2-1
BMG
L2-1
BHA
L4-0
ARS
L0-1
HUL
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
2/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

Club Brugge have won three and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Gent in the Belgian First Division A on August 30. Prior to that, Brugge beat Cercle Brugge 1-0 and won 3-0 away at OH Leuven, with a 3-0 home victory against Kortrijk also in that run. Their only other defeat came against Union St. Gilloise in the Belgian Super Cup, finishing 1-1 before losing on penalties. Across the five matches, Brugge scored eight goals and conceded five.

Aston Villa have lost all five of their most recent matches. Their last outing was a 1-0 Premier League defeat to Arsenal on August 31. Before that, Villa were beaten 4-0 by Brighton, lost 2-1 to Borussia Moenchengladbach in a friendly, fell 2-1 to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Super Cup, and lost 2-1 to Bayern Munich in pre-season. Villa have scored three goals and conceded ten across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Club BruggeDrawAston Villa
1
0
2
Champions League
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
3
Club Brugge badge
Club Brugge
CLB
0
FT
Champions League
Club Brugge badge
Club Brugge
CLB
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
3
FT
Champions League
Club Brugge badge
Club Brugge
CLB
1
Aston Villa badge
Aston Villa
AVL
0
FT
2Goals Scored6
Games over 2.5 goals2/3
Both teams scored1/3

The most recent meeting between these sides came on March 12, 2025, when Aston Villa beat Club Brugge 3-0 in the Champions League at Villa Park. Before that, Villa also won the reverse fixture 3-1 at the Jan Breydel Stadion on March 4, 2025. The only previous meeting in the dataset saw Club Brugge defeat Aston Villa 1-0 at home in the Champions League on November 6, 2024. Across the three recorded meetings, Aston Villa hold two wins to Club Brugge's one, with Villa scoring six goals to Brugge's two.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
00000000
1
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
00000000
1
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
00000000
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
00000000
1
RomaRomaROM
00000000
1
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
00000000
1
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
00000000
1
InterInterINT
00000000
1
LensLensRCL
00000000
1
ArsenalArsenalARS
00000000
1
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
00000000
1
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
00000000
1
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
00000000
1
ComoComoCOM
00000000
1
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
00000000
1
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
00000000
1
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
00000000
1
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
00000000
1
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
00000000
1
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
00000000
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
00000000
1
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
00000000
1
Real BetisReal BetisBET
00000000
1
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
00000000
1
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
00000000
1
LilleLilleLIL
00000000
1
LASKLASKLAS
00000000
1
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
00000000
1
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
00000000
1
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
00000000
1
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
00000000
1
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
00000000
1
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
00000000
1
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
00000000
1
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
00000000
1
VikingVikingVIK
00000000
Qualification to 1/8 finals

In the Champions League standings, both Club Brugge and Aston Villa are currently listed in first position.

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