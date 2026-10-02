'Many clubs have inflated budgets!' - Unai Emery delivers blunt reaction to Man City FFP verdict & defends Pep Guardiola's legacy

Beyond the technicalities of the courtroom, Emery admitted he feels a sense of sadness regarding the potential damage to Pep Guardiola's reputation. Guardiola, who managed City from 2016 until his departure this summer, enjoyed an extraordinary tenure that yielded six Premier League titles, three FA Cups, five League Cups, a Champions League, a UEFA Super Cup, and a FIFA Club World Cup.

Reflecting on the situation, Emery offered a sympathetic view of his colleague's achievements, which are now being questioned by critics across the globe. As quoted by The Sun, the Villa manager stated: 'It's an issue that was already known. We all have our restrictions and we have to sell players to comply - so we have to figure out how to draw up contracts with new people. Financial fair play seeks a balance so that what you generate is spent and there isn't inflation. But yes many other clubs have inflated their budgets and now it's coming to light. I feel sorry about it, given how that team played. Under Guardiola, there were times when they were unbeatable.'