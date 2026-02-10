Getty/GOAL
'Hardly the truth' - Marc Anthony addresses Beckham family feud after 'devastated' Brooklyn's wedding claims
Brooklyn spoke out in explosive social media post
Brooklyn has spoken out against his mother and father, with an explosive post on social media lifting the lid on cracks that have split the Beckham clan apart. He has accused his parents of “trying endlessly to ruin” his relationship with Peltz and making his life more difficult than it needs to be.
He claims to have no desire to build bridges, with a fractured relationship now beyond repair. Events that occurred on what should have been the happiest day of his life - when tying the knot with partner Peltz in 2022 - contributed to Brooklyn severing ties with the Beckham brand.
Anthony addresses Beckham-Peltz wedding claims
It has been claimed - by DJ Fat Tony, who was present at the wedding ceremony in question - that American musician and actor Antony called Victoria to the stage for a dance instead of Peltz as he called for the “the most beautiful woman in the room” to step forward.
Brooklyn claims that his mother “hijacked” his first dance and performed “very inappropriately” in front of assembled guests. He said: “I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life.”
Anthony has now addressed those claims, saying they are “hardly the truth”, while responding to the role that he supposedly played in an unfortunate series of events. The former husband of pop star and actress Jennifer Lopez told The Hollywood Reporter: “I have nothing to say about what's happening with the family.
“They’re a wonderful, wonderful family. I've known them since before the kids were born. I'm Godfather to Cruz. I'm really close to the family. But I have nothing to say about what happened there.”
DJ Fat Tony lifted the lid on Victoria dance
DJ Fat Tony previously told This Morning: “What it was, was – and why I said it was inappropriate as well – was because it was the timing. What happened was, basically, Marc Anthony was performing on stage, he then called Brooklyn onto stage.
“Brooklyn went onto the stage, and the next minute everyone’s expecting it to be Nicola to go up and do the first dance, and then Marc asked for the most beautiful woman in the room to come to the stage – and then he says, ‘Victoria, come to the stage’.”
He added that Brooklyn was “literally devastated because he thought he was going to do his first dance with his wife, then Nicola leaves the room crying her eyes out”. He went on to say that: “Brooklyn is stuck there on stage, and they do this dance, and Marc Anthony says ‘put your hands on your mother’s hips’ and it was a Latin thing, and the whole situation was really awkward for everyone in the room.”
Beckham feud: Brooklyn separated from David & Victoria
Brooklyn has stated that he does not wish to reconcile with his family - including siblings Romeo, Cruz and Harper - with the 26-year-old saying that he is “standing up” for himself “for the first time” in a life that has been lived under the glare of a public spotlight.
His father-in-law, billionaire investor Nelzon Peltz, has done his best to steer clear of a stunning saga. He said at WSJ Invest Live: “Has my family been in the press lately? I haven't noticed that at all.
He has advised Brooklyn and his daughter Nicola to “stay the hell out of the press” and added that: “I'll tell you my daughter's great, my son-in-law Brooklyn is great, and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together.”
David and Victoria have made little comment regarding their spat with Brooklyn, with the former focused on another season working alongside Argentine GOAT Lionel Messi at MLS Cup winners Inter Miami, while the latter is busy with her high-end fashion label.
