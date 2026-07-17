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Inter consider matching Tottenham's £30m Djed Spence demand as Serie A giants settle on England full-back
Inter step up pursuit after World Cup displays
Inter have identified Spence as their priority target to strengthen the wing-back position following his performances at the World Cup, as per Gazzetta. The England international caught the club's attention with his recovery pace and defensive work, reinforcing the belief that he suits the high-intensity style Inter want to play.
However, his tournament has also created concern inside the club. Inter fear Spence's growing profile could increase his transfer value and attract rival interest, prompting club president Beppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio to accelerate their plans.
According to the same reports, the Serie A side are now prepared to raise their offer after previously setting aside around £21 million plus bonuses for another target. Tottenham are expected to demand between £30m and £35m for the 25-year-old, with Inter willing to increase their investment.
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Chivu gives the green light
The pursuit of Spence has the full backing of Chivu, who is reportedly enamoured by the defender's versatility. Before travelling to Germany recently, the Romanian coach held a meeting with club directors to reiterate his desire for the signing. Chivu views Spence as a player capable of featuring on both the right and left flanks, providing tactical flexibility that the current squad lacks.
Operating within the financial guidelines set by owners Oaktree, the Inter board is ready to take the "foot off the brake" regarding the transfer fee. While it is not yet an advanced negotiation, the shift in Inter's financial stance suggests they are serious about making Spence a core part of their project for the upcoming season.
The cost of ambition in Milan
Increasing the level of investment in this position is a clear signal of ambition from the Nerazzurri. After Denzel Dumfries secured a high-profile move to Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid, Inter have struggled to find a consistent replacement. Plans to sign Marco Palestra did not materialise as hoped, and a backup move for Anan Khalaili was tragically derailed following a medical examination that revealed a heart issue, changing the trajectory of the Israeli international's career.
Although alternatives remain under consideration, Spence is currently at the top of the shortlist. Nahuel Molina, Monaco's Vanderson and Strasbourg's Guela Doue are all being monitored should negotiations with Tottenham prove unsuccessful.
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Talks expected after the World Cup
Formal negotiations are expected to begin after the World Cup concludes, with Spence still due to feature in England's third-place play-off. Inter remain optimistic about the player's interest in a move to Giuseppe Meazza, but any agreement will depend on reaching a deal with Tottenham, who are expected to be firm in their valuation.
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