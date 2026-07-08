Anan Khalaili has done his bit: he has made it clear in every possible way to Union Saint-Gilloise that he wants to leave and, in fairly quick time, has reached an agreement with Inter over a five-year contract worth just under two million per season. So what is still missing? Clearly, an agreement between the two clubs, which today’s newspapers now assess.
Inter, relentless pressure for Khalaili: Union Saint-Gilloise are not giving in, but a date has emerged
Continuous pressing
"Union are not budging an inch at the moment," it reads in La Gazzetta dello Sport, but Inter and the player's entourage are convinced Cristian Chivu will have him within a little over a week so he can start working with him in Germany. The asking price is €30 million, too much, but the lack of any real competition and the Israeli right winger's refusal to take part in the friendlies are not causing Inter any panic.
NO COMPETITION
The offer from Viale della Liberazione, meanwhile, is around 25, including bonuses. And as for the competition, Corriere dello Sport write that Como's move has no basis in fact, while rumours of interest from several Premier League clubs, Aston Villa, Everton and Leeds United, seem above all to have been fuelled by Union Saint-Gilloise, who, after entertaining it, saw the chance of triggering a bidding war fade away.
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