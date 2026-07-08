Inter, relentless pressure for Khalaili: Union Saint-Gilloise are not giving in, but a date has emerged

"Union are not budging an inch at the moment," it reads in La Gazzetta dello Sport, but Inter and the player's entourage are convinced Cristian Chivu will have him within a little over a week so he can start working with him in Germany. The asking price is €30 million, too much, but the lack of any real competition and the Israeli right winger's refusal to take part in the friendlies are not causing Inter any panic.