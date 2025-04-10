Tottenham consider surprise move for sacked Juventus boss Thiago Motta amid increasing pressure on Ange Postecoglou - and deal could save Serie A giants huge compensation fee
Tottenham are considering a move for sacked Juventus boss Thiago Motta as the pressure increases on Ange Postecoglou.
- Tottenham considering move for Thiago Motta
- Italian was sacked by Juventus last month
- Ange Postecoglou under pressure in north London