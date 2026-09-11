AFP
Tottenham manager Roberto De Zerbi frustrated by stupid Mykhailo Mudryk injury blow in training
De Zerbi frustrated by Mudryk injury
Mudryk made his first competitive appearance in 22 months during a 0-0 draw against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, having served a suspension for an adverse finding of the banned substance meldonium. However, the winger sustained an ankle injury during a recent training session and will be sidelined until October at the earliest.
De Zerbi was left deeply frustrated by the severe setback. "[With] Mudryk, it was a stupid injury and we hope he can come back as soon as possible. For him and for us," De Zerbi explained during his press conference on Friday. "For him because he suffered too much and for us because we lost an important player."
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Tottenham wait on first league victory
De Zerbi elaborated on the frustrating nature of the issue, revealing that Mudryk was hurt during an entirely innocuous incident on the pitch. "Playing without tackle, without different movement and he felt pain (in the) ankle and then after two days he made the medical check (scan) and we knew the problem," De Zerbi added.
"A stupid injury but we are not stupid, eh? When we signed Mudryk, we already knew it could be difficult to come back as a normal player immediately." Despite Tottenham failing to win or score in their first three Premier League matches, De Zerbi insists the club have a strong squad and remain positive.
Maddison returns as Richarlison nears exit
While the loss of Mudryk is a massive blow, Tottenham have received a significant boost with the return of James Maddison. De Zerbi confirmed that Maddison is available for the upcoming match against Everton, noting that the playmaker could even operate on the left flank if required.
Meanwhile, the future of Richarlison remains entirely uncertain. The forward has until the end of Friday to secure a transfer to Brazil before their window closes. When asked about Richarlison, De Zerbi admitted that a transfer is out of his hands, stating that the club have done a lot for the player over the last two months.
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What comes next for Tottenham?
Tottenham host Everton in the Premier League as they desperately seek their first victory and goal of the new campaign. Following the clash against Everton, De Zerbi and his team face a daunting trip to Anfield to challenge Liverpool in the EFL Cup on Tuesday, before returning home to play Aston Villa. De Zerbi will need to carefully navigate these fixtures without Mudryk.
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