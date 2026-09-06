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Mykhailo Mudryk breaks silence after making long-awaited Tottenham debut as Roberto De Zerbi issues fitness warning
Mudryk celebrates return to football
Mudryk came off the bench in the 74th minute during Tottenham's 0-0 draw at The City Ground on Saturday. The match marked the first competitive outing for Mudryk since November 2024, having recently completed a suspension for doping offences.
The winger, who joined Spurs on a deadline-day loan from Chelsea, looked threatening in his brief cameo and quickly took to Instagram to share his thoughts. "No feeling better to be back on the pitch. First minutes in new colours. Thanks for support, furthermore," Mudryk wrote.
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De Zerbi demands physical improvement
Despite the positive signs shown by the loanee during his short time on the pitch, Tottenham manager De Zerbi admitted that the player is far from being a regular starter.
De Zerbi stressed that Mudryk must work diligently to regain his optimal physical condition before he can make a consistent impact for the team. "He's not ready yet. He's working to reach the best physical condition. He needs time, he needs work," De Zerbi explained during his post-match press conference, highlighting the physical demands required to succeed in his current tactical setup at the club.
Competition fierce for starting spots
De Zerbi also discussed the intense competition for places in the Tottenham attack, particularly on the left flank where Mudryk operates. The manager noted that Mathys Tel is another option, though both players still have room for improvement. "In that position, we have Mathys Tel, big potential. But also Mathys takes too many wrong decisions, and Mudryk. So, two big players, two big potential players. But if we want to score, I think Marmoush has 15 goals. Solanke, the header for him, I consider a chance to score. It's not a shot on goal. But how many shots did Nottingham have today?" De Zerbi added.
- AFP
What comes next for Tottenham?
Mudryk will look to build on his late cameo and significantly improve his match sharpness in training ahead of a demanding run of fixtures. Tottenham host Everton in the Premier League on September 12, before a challenging trip to Anfield to face Liverpool in the EFL Cup Round of 16 three days later. Spurs then return home to play Aston Villa on September 19, meaning the medical staff will have to carefully manage the winger's minutes across a congested week of action.
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