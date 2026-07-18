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Tottenham close in on £65m deal for Man City winger Savinho as summer spending spree continues
Spurs push to complete Savinho signing
Tottenham are set to finalise the signing of Savinho from City in a deal worth £65 million, as per Daily Mail. Spurs have tracked the Brazil international since last summer, but a move did not materialise before. The 22-year-old now appears destined to join the north London club.
The transfer is part of an ambitious squad strengthening under De Zerbi, with Tottenham have already spent more than £200 million this summer and are reportedly still in a position to invest further before the transfer window closes.
Savinho endured a difficult time at City, scoring just one Premier League goal in 24 appearances last season. Despite that, Spurs believe he can play a key role in De Zerbi's plans.
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'Suitcase' messages on social media
The winger also fuelled speculation over his future by posting an Instagram story featuring a suitcase alongside a message saying he was "off to have some fun". The post prompted supporters to speculate that he was preparing to leave Manchester.
City are reportedly exploring replacements, with Paris Saint-Germain youngster Ibrahim Mbaye among the players on their shortlist. Tottenham have also been linked with the 18-year-old, along with Aston Villa and RB Leipzig.
De Zerbi continues reshaping Tottenham's attack
Savinho’s expected arrival forms part of De Zerbi’s wider squad-strengthening after a disappointing 17th-place finish last term. The Italian manager wants to add quality and depth out wide as he reshapes his frontline. De Zerbi has also held talks with Mathys Tel over his future. As reported by Football London, he assured the 21-year-old that he remains a key part of Tottenham’s plans for the 2026-27 season, even as the club looks to bring in extra attacking options.
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More arrivals could follow
Savinho may not be Tottenham's final attacking signing of the summer. The report states that De Zerbi is still targeting at least two more forward players to increase competition and provide greater tactical flexibility.
If Savinho's transfer is completed, Tottenham's spending this summer could exceed £300 million, having already brought in the likes of Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Jan Paul van Hecke.
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