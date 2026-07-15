PSG set €50m demand as Man City, Tottenham and Aston Villa target wants summer transfer

Mbaye has reached a definitive conclusion regarding his future. Following a season where he was rarely utilised by the coaching staff, the 18-year-old winger has recognised that his situation is unlikely to improve in the immediate future. With PSG continuing to bolster their attacking ranks, the path to a starting spot remains heavily congested for the academy graduate.

The Senegal international is eager to secure a move that guarantees increased playing time. The young winger made 30 appearances across all competitions last season, registering 1,242 minutes of play, during which he scored three goals and provided two assists - with all of his goal contributions coming in Ligue 1. The reigning league champions are reportedly not standing in his way, acknowledging that a separation may be the best course of action for both parties, provided their financial conditions are met.



