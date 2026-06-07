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Tottenham rejected again! Brighton turned down second bid for defender Jan Paul van Hecke as CEO issues warning to Premier League rivals
Brighton standing firm on £50m valuation
Brighton CEO Paul Barber has confirmed that Tottenham have been unsuccessful with two separate approaches for Van Hecke in recently. The 25-year-old has emerged as a primary target for Spurs as they look to shore up a defence that nearly cost them their Premier League status last term. Despite Van Hecke entering the final year of his contract, the South Coast club are demanding a fee in the region of £50 million.
Speaking on talkSPORT, Barber was transparent about the situation. "There's always going to be a lot of interest in our best players, and certainly in the case of Jan Paul. We've been very clear that that interest has been ongoing for a while, it's coming from multiple sources. Yes, we have rejected a bid from Tottenham over the last week or so, in fact, two bids," Barber revealed.
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The Seagulls' model and European ambitions
For Brighton, the decision to hold out for a premium price is rooted in their long-term strategy and upcoming European campaign. Having qualified for continental competition, head coach Fabian Hurzeler requires a deep and talented squad to compete on multiple fronts. Barber emphasised that any departure must satisfy the club's financial requirements while ensuring the team remains competitive on the pitch.
Barber explained: "From that point of view, it has to be right for us as well as the player. We have to be in a position to make the best trades to suit our model and also to make sure that we're supporting Fabian, because he's got another big season ahead of him. He's had two seasons in the Premier League, he's finished eighth on both occasions, this time we've been fortunate enough to qualify for a European competition."
Balancing experience and youth for Hurzeler
Brighton’s refusal to sell on the cheap is also a signal of intent to their Premier League rivals. With Liverpool and Newcastle also reportedly monitoring Van Hecke, the Seagulls are in no rush to lose a player who has become a Dutch international since his £2m move from NAC Breda in 2020. Barber noted that maintaining a blend of young talent and veteran leadership is essential for the club's continued hierarchy-climbing.
Summarising the club's stance, Barber added: "We want to go as deep in that competition as we can, while also doing well in the Premier League. To do that, we need to make sure Fabian's got the best possible squad and we've got the right balance between the young players that typically we like to bring in and develop, and the more experienced players like Pascal Gross and others, who can actually help us progress in all of the competitions that we're in. As always, it's a balancing act, and hopefully this summer we can work hard to pull it off again."
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Tottenham’s defensive crisis and Romero uncertainty
The pursuit of Van Hecke comes at a time of great upheaval at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. After a campaign where the club survived a relegation battle by just two points, the hierarchy is desperate to provide more stability at the back. While they have already secured Andy Robertson on a free transfer and are closing in on Marcos Senesi, the future of captain Cristian Romero remains a major talking point among the fan base.
The Argentine’s discipline has been a significant issue, with Romero missing six games through suspension last year - matches in which Spurs struggled for results. Further friction was caused when Romero travelled back to Argentina ahead of a crucial final-day clash against Everton while nursing an injury. With interest from Atletico Madrid previously reported, Spurs may be looking at Van Hecke as a long-term pillar of a new-look defensive unit.