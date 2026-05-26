Tottenham step up plans to raid Man City for £60m winger

Spurs are now moving quickly amid growing interest from rival clubs. Savinho has struggled for regular starts at the Etihad Stadium this season. The winger made just 14 starts across all competitions, including only seven in the Premier League, increasing speculation over his long-term future at City. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Tottenham have reopened discussions over a potential deal.

He wrote on X: "Understand Tottenham have now reactivated talks to sign Savinho this summer. Initial discussions underway after last summer deal was on, then collapsed as Man City decided not to sell. Savio, open to the move. Newcastle also monitoring him."