Soham Mukherjee

'Have to throw everything in the bin' - Carlo Ancelotti pulls no punches after Real Madrid's defeat to 'better quality' Arsenal & concedes it will be 'very difficult' for Champions League holders to stage second-leg comeback

Real MadridArsenalC. AncelottiArsenal vs Real MadridChampions League

Carlo Ancelotti admitted that Real Madrid "have to throw everything in the bin" to stage a comeback after their defeat to "better quality" Arsenal.

  • Real Madrid went down 3-0 to Arsenal
  • Ancelotti lavished praise on the Gunners
  • Believes a comeback is "very difficult"
