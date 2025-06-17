The Rondo: Club World Cup simmers but hasn't yet exploded, full of lopsided scorelines, festive fans and an uncertain outlook for Lionel Messi and Inter Miami

GOAL writers analyze the opening weekend of the CWC, and when tournament will heat up with high-octane games to come

Fans packed into Hard Rock Stadium for the Club World Cup opener between Inter Miami and Al Ahly. The stage was set for a fine occasion. The opening ceremony did its job - just enough pomp and circumstance without being indulgent.

And then there was that Leo Messi guy kicking a ball around with 21 others. The product on the pitch on Saturday night, though, didn't quite live up. It wasn't a question of tired legs or slow minds. Rather, there were a lot of almost moments, but ultimately, no goals.

And the CWC has simmered without exploding ever since. Bayern did what they should have and battered Auckland City 10-0, with Jamal Musiala netting a hat-trick. And although there was some excitement to be found here and there, the tournament still needs a signature fixture to get into high gear.

Yet talking points remain. PSG look just as good as the side that blew Inter away in the Champions League final. Inter Miami are still in it after results elsewhere helped their cause. And Chelsea started strong.

But what to make of it all?

GOAL US writers break down the early goings of the CWC in the latest edition of... The Rondo.