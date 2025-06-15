Inter Miami player ratings vs. Al Ahly: Oscar Ustari plays hero and Lionel Messi held in front of goal as Herons settle for scoreless draw to open Club World Cup

The Herons shared the spoils with the Egyptian giants in a chaotic opening to FIFA's hallmark club tournament

Lionel Messi hit the post twice, and his goalkeeper saved a first half penalty at the other end, but neither side found the net as Inter Miami and Al Ahly opened the Club World Cup with a 0-0 draw that certainly didn't lack excitement.

"We fought until the end. We showed great character," head coach Javier Mascherano told DAZN after the match.

It was very much a tale of two halves, the Egyptian giants dominating the first, before Miami took over in the second. Still, a crucial moment of quality never arrived, and the teams settled for what might be an agreeable point.

Al Ahly should have taken the lead early, but Oscar Ustari made back-to-back saves after well-crafted moves from the Egyptian side. The veteran Argentine was called upon a third time after 32 minutes, making an instinctive stop from a free header to keep things level. Trezeguet had a chance to take the lead shortly before the half with a penalty after being fouled by Telasco Segovia, but Ustari came up with another massive moment - denying him from the spot.

The Herons woke up in the second half. They looked like a far more disciplined unit after the break, with Lionel Messi at the center of it all. The Argentine orchestrated the remainder of the proceedings. He came close midway through the second half, curling a free kick just outside the post.

Miami had further chances. Fafa Picault forced a wonderful save out of the keeper. The Al Ahly keeper provided again in stoppage time, denying first Messi and then Maxi Falcon from back-to-back corners.

"Obviously, we wanted to win, because we know how important it is to start with a win. But I am happy with the performance of the team," Mascherano said.

