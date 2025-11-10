The Euro XI: Liverpool’s title hopes fade after Man City loss, Real Madrid attack sputters in scoreless draw, and Arsenal slip up against Sunderland

So, Liverpool can surely kiss the Premier League goodbye, right? After a 3-0 loss to Man City, the defending champions look finished. They now sit eighth, eight points off the top, and there’s little sign they can rediscover their swagger. It’s a strange place for title holders to find themselves.

But it's not the only bit of drama from the Prem last weekend. Points dropped elsewhere should have meant that Arsenal could kick on at the top of the table. Instead, they drew against newly-promoted Sunderland. And lower down the table, Manchester United and Tottenham delivered on the magnitude of the occasion with a mad last 15 minutes.

Other top leagues in Europe delivered their share of drama, too. Real Madrid’s scoreless draw was a reminder they’re far from runaway title favorites. Barcelona had to grind past Celta Vigo, and perhaps most shockingly, Bayern dropped points.

GOAL US presents The Euro XI, with 11 key observations from the weekend.