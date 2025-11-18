'We can beat anyone!' - Spain, England, France and Argentina issued a warning as Nico Schlotterbeck talks up Germany's World Cup credentials

Germany produced one of their most sizzling performances under the reign of Julian Nagelsmann on Monday evening, as they handed Slovakia a brutal 6-0 defeat at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig. It was a brilliant performance that secured top spot in Group A of the World Cup qualifying campaign and, as a result, a direct entry to next year's World Cup in the United States of America, Canada, and Mexico.

The win came on the back of an unconvincing 2-0 win over Luxembourg last week, with pressure on Nagelsmann and his players to finish their qualifying campaign on a high against a team that shocked the Germans with a 2-0 win in the opening game in September. However, it was a mightily impressive display from the four-time world champions.

The in-form Woltemade continued his impressive goal scoring form internationally by breaking the deadlock in the 18th minute, with Serge Gnabry doubling the margin 11 minutes later. Leroy Sane, whose future in international football has been a hot topic of debate in recent months, dispelled all doubts regarding his place in the national setup by scoring a brace, his goals coming in the 36th and 41st minute.

The hosts took their foot off the pedal after the break, but they were still too hot to handle for the gobsmacked Slovaks in the second half. Substitutes Ridle Baku and Assan Ouedraogo scored the fifth and the sixth goals for Germany, respectively, to cap off a sensational performance. In the process, Ouedraogo became the second-youngest player in Germany history to score on debut, aged just 19 years and 192 days.