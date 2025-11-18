'Worked like maniacs!' - Julian Nagelsmann's tactics and encouragement were 'perfect' as Germany coach praises Nick Woltemade & Co after Slovakia demolition

Germany completed a demolition job on Monday night in their final World Cup qualifying game, as they beat Slovakia 6-0 to secure direct passage to next year's World Cup.

The hosts opened the scoring through the in-form Nick Woltemade in the 18th minute, with the Newcastle United frontman continuing his rich vein of goal scoring form for his country. Serge Gnabry doubled the lead in the 29th minute, before Leroy Sane – who had been warned by head coach Nagelsmann about not getting many opportunities to prove himself – silenced his critics by bagging a brace in the space of five minutes shortly before the end of the first half.

Substitutes Ridle Baku and Assan Ouedraogo piled further misery on to the Slovaks by grabbing a goal each in the second half. The result was a great demonstration of the potential Germany possess when it comes to inflicting damage on their opponents. It was an important result in the grander scheme of things, with Germany slumping to a shock 2-0 loss to Slovakia in their opening World Cup qualifying game in September.