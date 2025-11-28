Getty Images Sport
Revealed: Shocking stat that suggests Chelsea have no chance of beating Arsenal in title showdown
A high-stakes London derby framed by bleak statistics
The Blues have climbed into second place after stitching together three consecutive league wins, yet they remain six points behind a near-faultless Arsenal team who have dropped points only twice all season. Mikel Arteta’s side have recorded 14 victories and two draws in their last 16 matches, a run of form that would intimidate anyone, let alone a Chelsea team seeking only their second win over Arsenal in seven years at Stamford Bridge. However, one headline stat is damning as Chelsea have won just one of their last 11 Premier League meetings with Arsenal. For a fixture that once swung like a pendulum, the balance has tipped dramatically in one direction and refuses to budge back.
The derby dominance that should terrify Chelsea
Arsenal’s record in London derbies under Arteta has reached staggering levels. Since the beginning of the 2022-23 campaign, they have lost only three derbies in the league, and just one away from home, at Fulham nearly two years ago. They have swept all four derby fixtures this season, including last weekend’s dismantling of Tottenham. This will be the fifth time Arsenal have faced Chelsea while sitting top of the table. The Gunners won the previous four in 2003, 2004, 2007 and most recently in the 5-0 demolition at Stamford Bridge in April 2024. Hence, the trend is unmistakable. Chelsea once made the Bridge a nightmare for Arsenal, beating them six times in seven visits between 2013 and 2018. But Marcos Alonso’s winner in 2018 marks the last time the Blues claimed three points at home against their London rivals. Since then, Arsenal have built a remarkable unbeaten run of six league games at Stamford Bridge, three wins and three draws. For a side looking to mount a title challenge, Chelsea must shatter a curse that has hardened over nearly a decade.
Arteta praises Chelsea, but refuses to declare them contenders
Arteta suffered his first defeat as Arsenal manager against Chelsea in December 2019, just days into the job. Since then, he has turned the London rivalry on its head. He has won seven of the last 11 meetings, boasting a 58.3 per cent win rate that stands behind only Pep Guardiola and Kenny Dalglish among managers who have faced Chelsea at least ten times.
Asked whether Chelsea deserve to be considered genuine title rivals, Arteta chose diplomacy over provocation.
The Spanish manager said: "I think we are all there, and they are there because they fully deserve what they have done in the last few years. I think the squad that they assembled, the numbers that they have, the quality that they have, the number of coaches they have it makes sense that what is happening there is very, very positive and they deserve to be there."
When asked if he still views Chelsea as the league's best attacking force, he replied: "They were [the best last season], the sample now this season is early, so it's difficult to say. But it is one of the teams that I enjoy the most watching and they have a lot of fluidity, they have a lot of threat, they have a lot of individual talent, they are very clear what they want to do and that's why they are very tough."
Arsenal’s star men carry a psychological edge
Chelsea supporters may cling to hope that Martin Odegaard, the man who has tormented them more than any other, misses out through injury on Sunday. The Norwegian has seven goal contributions in eight league matches against Chelsea and, remarkably, has never lost a Premier League game to them. Gabriel Magalhães shares that unbeaten streak, and only Patrick Vieira, who faced Chelsea ten times without defeat, boasts a longer run in the division. Meanwhile, Leandro Trossard remains another Arsenal weapon sharpened specifically for this fixture. The Belgian has scored four Premier League goals against Chelsea, and another on Sunday would make him only the fifth Belgian to reach 50 goals in the competition.
