'We've set fire to four points!' - Liam Rosenior left fuming as Chelsea are held by Burnley

Zian Flemming headed home a James Ward-Prowse corner in the 93rd minute to earn the relegation-threatened Clarets a precious point at Stamford Bridge, after the home side had taken an early lead through Joao Pedro. The sending off of Wesley Fofana had an impact on a nervy end to the game and Burnley capitalised on a last-gasp opportunity to leave west London with a share of the spoils.

The draw meant that Chelsea had dropped 19 points from winning positions in the league this season, 17 of those at home. The type of statistic which turns a would-be title challenge into a battle just to qualify for the Champions League, Rosenior raged at his side’s inability to hold out for the three points after going down to ten men with less than 20 minutes to play.

The 1-1 draw against Scott Parker’s 19th-placed side followed a capitulation from 2-0 up which saw fellow relegation battlers Leeds leave Stamford Bridge with a point earlier this month. The two results have put an end to what had been a strong start under Rosenior up until that point.