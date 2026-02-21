Getty Images Sport
'We've set fire to four points!' - Liam Rosenior left fuming as Chelsea are held by Burnley
Chelsea dealt late blow in Champions League race
Zian Flemming headed home a James Ward-Prowse corner in the 93rd minute to earn the relegation-threatened Clarets a precious point at Stamford Bridge, after the home side had taken an early lead through Joao Pedro. The sending off of Wesley Fofana had an impact on a nervy end to the game and Burnley capitalised on a last-gasp opportunity to leave west London with a share of the spoils.
The draw meant that Chelsea had dropped 19 points from winning positions in the league this season, 17 of those at home. The type of statistic which turns a would-be title challenge into a battle just to qualify for the Champions League, Rosenior raged at his side’s inability to hold out for the three points after going down to ten men with less than 20 minutes to play.
The 1-1 draw against Scott Parker’s 19th-placed side followed a capitulation from 2-0 up which saw fellow relegation battlers Leeds leave Stamford Bridge with a point earlier this month. The two results have put an end to what had been a strong start under Rosenior up until that point.
Rosenior enraged as Blues throw it away again
Quoted by The Standard, Rosenior told reporters at full-time on Saturday: “We’ve set fire to four points from two home games.
“After the first goal, we lacked incision. Were too safe in our possession. It’s not good enough for a club of this level for me to come and say we were the better team. We need to win games. I know what the answer is and we will address it in the week.”
He continued: “There’s too many instances, even in my time here, where we have conceded goals from moments of lack of concentration, lack of accountability. Wolves away, Crystal Palace away, Leeds at home, today.
“The teams that win titles win games 1-0 even when they haven’t been their best. That should have been at least a 1-0 today.”
Rosenior speaks on poor marking for last-gasp equalising goal
Rosenior continued at full-time that poor marking had cost his side, as Flemming rose highest to equalise under little pressure in the 94th minute.
The frustrated Rosenior said: “An assignment was missed. An assignment - a marking assignment - wasn't done. Flemming, we know, is their best header of the ball.
“And there was a player who I won't… I'm not here to throw players under the bus, I will always protect my players, I will deal with it in the week. There was a player we assigned that duty who marked the wrong player. There are too many instances where we've conceded goals from moments of lack of concentration and accountability.
“You need to have players you can rely on in the moment to do a job. There are certain values you need to have in your team. It's down to assessing players and the ones you assess in the right moment. We need players who in key moments can see things through.”
Chelsea return to top four but challenging run lies ahead
Chelsea rose to fourth in the Premier League table with the point but will go three behind Manchester United if the Red Devils win at Everton on Monday. Liverpool can also go level on points with the Blues if they win against Nottingham Forest.
With just 11 games remaining in the race for the Champions League, there is little more room for costly slip-ups such as those Chelsea have endured in the past fortnight – something Rosenior will undoubtedly hammer into his players ahead of a tough run of fixtures including clashes with Arsenal, Aston Villa, Newcastle and Manchester City.
