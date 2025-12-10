Santos 'very confident' Neymar will sign extension through to 2026 World Cup as club president confirms talks are underway

Neymar has endured some difficult times since returning to boyhood club Santos, once again struggling with injuries after his spell in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Hilal was dogged by similar issues. The Brazilian club were staring at the possibility of relegation from the country's top division, but their talismanic attacker stepped up to inspire a crucial 3-0 victory over Cruzeiro, playing through the pain of a new meniscus injury in his knee to ensure they will remain in Serie A.

However, the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star immediately cast doubt over his short-term future. When asked what's next for him, Neymar responded: "I do not know, really. I don’t know. I need some days now, I need to rest, disconnect then decide my future. For sure my priority always goes to Santos."

Neymar finished the 2025 season with eight goals and one assist in 20 league games as he started to feature on a more consistent basis for the first time since the 2022-23 campaign, his last in France with Paris Saint-Germain.